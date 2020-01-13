Kyla Sharp is reaping the success of Summit Academy OIC training

Summit Academy OIC of Minneapolis continues to uphold its mission to assist individuals in developing their ability to earn and become contributing citizens of their communities.

Kyla Sharp one of Summit Academy OIC’s success stories. She is currently a pre-apprentice electrician and employed as an Advance Panel Builder I at Design Ready Controls, a lead supplier of control panels, wiring harnesses and engineering services headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

What are your duties on a day-to-day basis?

On a day-to-day basis, I engaged in hands-on electrician training. Through the Pre-Apprentice Electrician Program, we learned about blueprint reading, construction-related math, electrical circuitry, residential and commercial wiring, pipe bending and other common industry practices. Upon arriving at Summit Academy OIC each morning, students are expected to be prepared to work in the field.

What are some of the more challenging aspects of your position?

Being a student at Summit [Academy OIC] is learning how to be socially present, participating in classroom discussions and other related aspects of the program. You are encouraged to be involved attentively. We are also encouraged to take a step outside ourselves in order to create long-lasting bonds with other students and staff members and to actively work together to get through the intense academic workload.

As Mr. King [Louis J. King II, president and CEO of Summit Academy OIC] so eloquently states in his information sessions held every Wednesday at 10 a.m., “This program isn’t for everyone.” In other words, you have to be ready to sacrifice and completely immerse yourself into the curriculum in order to successfully complete it.

