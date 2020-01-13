Oscars so White again? Only 1 Black actor nominated for an Academy Award

Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon. (Photo credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News)

After years of making strides in terms of diversity, the Oscars returned took a step back for the 2020 ceremony. On Monday, Jan. 13, only one Black person was recognized when the nominations were announced for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Cynthia Erivo received a Best Lead Actress nod for her role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet. However, several other powerful performances were ignored. Some of the notable snubs included Lupita Nyong’o for Us; Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name; and Beyoncé for her song “Spirit” from the Lion King soundtrack.

In 2014, nearly 94 percent of the 6,000 voters where White. One year later, the Academy Awards faced a backlash due to a large number of White nominees. Black Twitter responded with the hashtag, #OscarsSoWhite.

Now that the list of 2020 nominees have been revealed, some believe that the Oscars have regressed in terms of diversity.

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





