Ja Rule clobbered on social media for offering to do your taxes

Fans have not forgotten how rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland created the catastrophic scandal called the Fyre Festival of 2017. They also remember how rap rival 50 Cent pretty much threw dirt over Ja Rule’s career during their one-sided beef 15 years ago.

They kept all of this in mind when the self-claimed “mogul” started promoting the tax company that he owns, Value Tax, on Tuesday. Ja Rule posted the following promotion from his verified Twitter account to his 229,000 followers:

IT’S TAX SEASON!!! It’s simple walk in let us do your taxes, walk out with cash in hand… we also do credit repair!!! #Valuetax pic.twitter.com/uAc4DM0GGj

— Ja Rule (@jarule) January 14, 2020

Ja Rule, who was born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins in the Queens borough of New York, also asked his 900,000 Instagram followers to give him a chance to do their taxes through the company he owns:

Ja Rule has since deleted the Twitter post, but not before users got ahold of the veteran rapper and shook him around like clothes in the washer and dryer.

You deserve anything that happens to you if u hand Ja Rule your W-2’s 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/34Ti1NZ9nR — Thigh Dolla $ign (@iLoveShawn5000) January 14, 2020

When the IRS comes for me after I have Ja Rule do my taxes pic.twitter.com/YOwb5wBv1N — Alec (@_alecmorgan_) January 14, 2020

The onslaught was so devastating and intense that Ja Rule climbed back onto Twitter to explain that he personally will not do their taxes.

Calm down y’all Rule won’t be doing your taxes… 🤣 Value tax does I’m just an Owner!!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/FkLsTefV5Y — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 14, 2020

But this explanation failed miserably to stop the avalanche of hate that came pouring down on Ja Rule’s head.

I wouldn't trust anything you promote. You'll probably leave me broke with a cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomato. pic.twitter.com/CM3AsNXt8w — 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛, 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚜. (@tdnewyork97) January 14, 2020

Sorry, all my money is tied up in Fyre Festival wristbands. — gomez (@trupatriotman) January 14, 2020

I hop on Twitter trying to mind my own business when I come across the fact that #JaRule is trending. Turns out that he just wants to do our taxes. Everyone's response… pic.twitter.com/o4e9XQw7qh — Dustin R. (@DKAC716) January 15, 2020

When Ja Rules asks me to send him my taxes…#jarule pic.twitter.com/Qz4WbnyB5P — Louie Love (@louielove787) January 14, 2020