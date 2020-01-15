Ja Rule clobbered on social media for offering to do your taxes

Ja Rule (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for Steed Media)

Fans have not forgotten how rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland created the catastrophic scandal called the Fyre Festival of 2017. They also remember how rap rival 50 Cent pretty much threw dirt over Ja Rule’s career during their one-sided beef 15 years ago.

They kept all of this in mind when the self-claimed “mogul” started promoting the tax company that he owns, Value Tax, on Tuesday. Ja Rule posted the following promotion from his verified Twitter account to his 229,000 followers:

IT’S TAX SEASON!!! It’s simple walk in let us do your taxes, walk out with cash in hand… we also do credit repair!!! #Valuetax pic.twitter.com/uAc4DM0GGj

— Ja Rule (@jarule) January 14, 2020

Ja Rule, who was born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins in the Queens borough of New York, also asked his 900,000 Instagram followers to give him a chance to do their taxes through the company he owns:

Ja Rule has since deleted the Twitter post, but not before users got ahold of the veteran rapper and shook him around like clothes in the washer and dryer.

 

The onslaught was so devastating and intense that Ja Rule climbed back onto Twitter to explain that he personally will not do their taxes.

But this explanation failed miserably to stop the avalanche of hate that came pouring down on Ja Rule’s head.

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.