Lori Harvey’s mother seemingly approves of relationship with Future

It appears to fans that Lori Harvey’s mother, Marjorie, has given a light-weight seal of approval of her relationship with controversial rapper Future by repeating a phrase on Instagram, “Life is good,” that the daughter and Future have used themselves.

Just a few days ago, Lori Harvey posted this Instagram Live video of Future kissing her on the cheek and captioned it with this simple sentence: “Life is good.”

The day after Lori Harvey’s post, Future then posted a photo on IG showing Lori Harvey with her legs wrapped around Future’s waist in a pool with the caption:

“Life is good.”

Matriarch Marjorie Harvey just delivered this IG message for her daughter’s 23rd birthday with a message that included “Life is good.”

Lori Harvey was one of the first to respond to her mother’s post, saying in the comments section: “Nobody goes harder for me than you, I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Their relationship has come under intense scrutiny from the very beginning. Then again, Lori Harvey’s lovers have garnered national attention because of who they are as well as the rapid succession of men she has dated.

Lori Harvey was engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017 but they called it quits less than a year later. She was later linked romantically to singer Trey Songz, Diddy’s son Justin, and then the father Diddy himself.

Future, on the other hand, is notorious for having six children with five different women. His most famous ex is singer Ciara. They were engaged in 2013 but broke up in 2014 due to his infidelity after she gave birth to his son, Baby Future.

Ciara has since married NFL superstar Russell Wilson.