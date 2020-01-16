Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate daughter Chicago turning 2 (photos)

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated their youngest daughter’s birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

Chicago West turned 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and was joined by various members of her famous family for a painting bash and a lot of sweet treats.

Chicago’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, brought her 23-month-old daughter Stormi — who she has with Travis Scott — along for the celebrations and showed off some pictures on her Instagram Story, including one of the birthday girl painting on a canvas while wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sporting face paint to look more like the popular Disney character.

Jenner also showed off a dessert table featuring a three-tier Minnie Mouse cake, pink cookies, macaroons, and cupcakes, while “Chicago” was spelled out on the wall behind in the famous Disney font.

