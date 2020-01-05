Janet Jackson has powerful message for son on 3rd birthday

Janet Jackson has a power-packed message for her son on his birthday.

The 53-year-old Rhythm Nation legend celebrated her son Eissa Al Mana‘s third birthday by sharing an old photo of her baby bump on Instagram with this message:

“Three yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby!” she wrote. “Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! 🖤🖤🖤.”

Several of Jackson’s celebrity pals gave the “All for You” singer a shout out, including fellow singer Ciara and actress Terri J. Vaughn who posted heart emojis in the comments section. Legendary production team Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helped sculpt the classic Control album with JJ, contributed to the post with birthday cake emojis.

Michael Jackson’s most successful sibling, who joined him in the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, shares little Eissa with billionaire ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

In an interview with Australia’s “Carrie & Tommy,” Jackson proudly touted that her son is “incredibly musical” who “loves watching the band,” and is a fan of the drums, violin, guitar and piano.

“He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” Jackson said. She added that he “does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘[They Don’t] Care About Us,’ the march and the hand.”