L. Michelle Smith shares the innovative methods she applies to business

L. Michelle Smith is an executive and a business coach, a speaker and an author. She is CEO and founder of no silos communications LLC, the parent company for six media brands, and is responsible for leadership development and strategic communications – all of which are fueled by tech. She has more than 25 years of experience as an elite, award-winning communicator for major corporations and her own businesses. She is also the creator, executive producer and host of “The Culture Soup” podcast. She is one of the most sought after contemporary speakers on topics surrounding technology, business, and culture, and has been featured nationally on some of the most important stages across multiple industries.

What inspires you to show up to work every day?

Access fuels my passion. I have a heart for women of color … and underrepresented groups who have limited access to the resources of their more privileged counterparts, on the whole. Only a precious few of us in business and corporate have been afforded a professional coach. It’s a luxury. I’m filling that gap with my private practice while adding to the diversity of those who coach for major companies.

Describe innovative methods you apply to your business and life.

People always comment that I achieve so much in a little time, and while it looks like speed, it really isn’t. I apply the concept of chunking to my work. If you can break things up into small incremental steps, and do them consistently, you can achieve more, seemingly faster, although the process feels slow.

How does music impact and influence you?

Name five top songs on your playlist. I’m an old school hip-hop head, and anyone who has heard me speak on leadership, inclusion and even tech knows that I kick off every keynote with a pivotal story from the hip-hop culture, and there is always walk-up music. But I like an array of music. My playlist currently consists of the following: Run-DMC, Real People [LaSharVu and Mousse T.], Lecrae, Esperanza Spalding, Prince.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Martha’s Vineyard is one of my favorite places to recharge and have fun.