Kodak Black’s mother hires Benjamin Crump to sue prison housing her son (video)

The mother of imprisoned rapper Kodak Black is in such fear for his safety that she has hired a high-profile attorney, who is threatening to sue a U.S. Department of Justice agency, citing alleged mistreatment of her son.
Marcelene Simmons hired nationally renowned attorney Benjamin Crump to look into pursuing legal action against the Florida Federal Detention Center, a division of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Black has alleged he’s being beaten, mistreated and starved in the facility near Miami. Crump shot to fame when he represented Trayvon Martin’s family after the teen was gunned down in Sanford, Florida, by George Zimmerman in 2012.
A sobbing Simmons told the media that, if her son is killed in prison, she would take her own life.
“I want to make sure my son is OK. I want to make sure they don’t kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I’m going to kill myself, too,” she said according to Florida’s WSVN 7 News. “My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything for me. Please! Please! I need help!”
Black, 22, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is in prison for the next four years for federal weapons violations. He also faces a number of other felony charges, including the alleged rape of a high school student in South Carolina.
The rapper told his nearly 9 million Instagram followers that correction officers inside the facility were plotting against him:
“Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date…There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary…”
Here is the post in full:
Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date. There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to. One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to “Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’. For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it. They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility. With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong.
