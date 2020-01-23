Kodak Black’s mother hires Benjamin Crump to sue prison housing her son (video)

The mother of imprisoned rapper Kodak Black is in such fear for his safety that she has hired a high-profile attorney, who is threatening to sue a U.S. Department of Justice agency, citing alleged mistreatment of her son.

Marcelene Simmons hired nationally renowned attorney Benjamin Crump to look into pursuing legal action against the Florida Federal Detention Center, a division of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Black has alleged he’s being beaten, mistreated and starved in the facility near Miami. Crump shot to fame when he represented Trayvon Martin’s family after the teen was gunned down in Sanford, Florida, by George Zimmerman in 2012.

A sobbing Simmons told the media that, if her son is killed in prison, she would take her own life.

“I want to make sure my son is OK. I want to make sure they don’t kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I’m going to kill myself, too,” she said according to Florida’s WSVN 7 News. “My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything for me. Please! Please! I need help!”

Black, 22, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is in prison for the next four years for federal weapons violations. He also faces a number of other felony charges, including the alleged rape of a high school student in South Carolina.

The rapper told his nearly 9 million Instagram followers that correction officers inside the facility were plotting against him:

“Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date…There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary…”

Here is the post in full:

Click continue to read more.