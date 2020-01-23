NeNe Leakes blasts Wendy Williams for airing their private conversation

NeNe Leakes is feeling some kind of way after close friend Wendy Williams aired a private conversation on her talk show this Monday, Jan. 20.

Williams quickly went on her eponymous talk show Monday and told the world that the only original “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is quitting the hit Bravo show.

Williams even tried to talk Leakes back off the metaphorical ledge by saying on air: “In my opinion Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget hairpieces and arguing with them broads.”

Leakes, 52, was mortified that Williams, 55, chose to share that intimate text message with her national audience immediately after receiving it during a break in her daytime talk show. There had already been rumors swirling that Leakes would not return after not being featured much during the current season of RHOA.

Leakes’ camp quickly sprung into action to douse the flames that Williams produced.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” Leakes’ rep told People magazine after the conversation went public. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Not long after that, an irritated Leakes delivered a stern message to Williams on her Twitter account:

“Private conversations should be left in private!” Leakes tweeted. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”

Williams, as the New York Post’s Page Six noted, did not address the matter on her Wednesday episode of the “Wendy Williams Show.”

This is interesting since the two had just reconciled last summer at FlashDancers strip club after years of feuding.