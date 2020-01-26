Kobe Bryant’s top 10 game-winning shots (video)

One of the attributes that defined Kobe Bean Bryant’s spectacular and jaw-dropping career was the glorious savagery and ruthlessness by which he played game that made him irresistible to die-hard and casual sports fans alike. You either loved him or hated him with equal passion, but there was no denying him and you couldn’t take your eyes off of him.

Bryant was like poetry in motion who could be artistic like Picasso while leaving hapless defenses in his wake during his illustrious career.

But make no mistake: he was a bloodthirsty assassin who wanted to break you and crush your like a bug. He shined the brightest during the biggest and most crucial moments in a game and a season. Bryant owned the spotlight, devoured it and reveled in it like few other players in NBA history could or would.

A the entire globe mourns a monumental figure in American sports and pop culture, here are moments that defined Bryant indelible career.

Take a look at Bryant’s Top 10 game-winning shots.