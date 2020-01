Kobe Bryant reportedly died today, Sunday Jan 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California according to TMZ.

There were 4 people total in his private helicopter when it crashed. A fire broke out and emergency personnel responded. It’s believed that there were no survivors.

TMZ says that Vanessa Bryant was not onboard at the time of the crash.

RIP to one of the GOAT’s in the NBA.