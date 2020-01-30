Azriel Clary alleges R. Kelly beat her, forced her to have sex 5 times a day

Azriel Clary continues to share stories about her life with R. Kelly. Clary, 23, recently sat down with The Sun to reveal daunting details of her relationship with the embattled singer.

Clary told the publication that she met Kelly when she was 17 and began leaving with him while on summer break from high school. She said he promised her a singing career and that he would marry her. But she soon discovered his addiction to sex.

Clary claims that Kelly had girlfriends in most major cities in America. However, he would often blackmail women to prevent them from seeking a lawsuit at a later date. She says Kelly would force his alleged victims to write letters saying they had been molested by their parents or their brothers. She also claims that he even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers.

Clary said that she was once beaten by Kelly while naked for hours after he discovered that she talked to a friend from high school. Kelly allegedly prevented Clary and other women from having any outside communication with family or friends.

After the alleged beating, Clary said Kelly had another woman bathe her in the tub while he watched. After the bath, she said he continued to beat her.

Clary also said she was forced to have sex at least five times every day with him. At times, other women and men would be involved in group sex.

Recently, Clary decided to leave Kelly’s condo in Chicago, which she had shared with Jocelyn Savage, Kelly’s other girlfriend.

On Jan. 8, Clary claimed that Kelly and Savage had sex with her when she was only a minor. Clary made the claim while on Instagram live and before engaging in a physical altercation with Savage. Clary was attempting to collect items from Kelly’s Chicago condo when the two got into an altercation.

While Clary was on Instagram live, Savage confronted her and the two began arguing. Savage yelled at Clary, “You’re so disrespectful and evil.” Clary responded, “I need to protect myself…You were sleeping with me as a minor.”

Clary shouted at Savage after dropping her phone as the two got into a fistfight.

After the fight, Clary wrote, “No one ever wakes up and says “today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped”.. those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and victim would ever be in the same sentence because I was too in denial.. but once you realize, you realize.”

Clary has reportedly returned to her parents’ home.