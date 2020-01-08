R. Kelly’s two young girlfriends brawl; one says underage sex occurred (video)

Two of R. Kelly’s girlfriends brawled on Instagram live.

Azriel Carey, 22, and Joycelyn Savage, 24, got into an argument and physical altercation on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

It happened after Carey went on Instagram live and revealed that she would be moving on from her relationship with R. Kelly and Savage. The trio lived together before Kelly was incarcerated, and the two women were roommates at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago after he faced numerous sex charges.

While Carey was on Instagram live, Savage confronted her and the two began arguing. Savage yelled at Carey, “You’re so disrespectful and evil.” Carey responded, “I need to protect myself.”

Carey also made another claim that could land Savage in jail.

“You were sleeping with me as a minor,” Carey shouted at Savage after dropping her phone as the two got into a fistfight.

In her next Instagram live post, Savage said, “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all. That’s the sad part about it. He had people like me lying for him, that’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as we can be.”

In another post, Carey told police that the fight took place and that Savage had sex with her when she was a minor.

Their fight occurred on Kelly’s birthday. He currently is awaiting trial in the Cook County jail.

