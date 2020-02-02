Jennifer Lopez called culture vulture for displaying ‘Bronx Girl Magic’ (photo)

Jennifer Lopez (Image source: Instagram – @jlo)

Many Black women’s feelings about Jennifer Lopez using the phrase “Bronx Girl Magic” can be summed up with this tweet:

J-Lo faces charges of being a culture vulture after she stunted with a t-shirt while leaning back inside her vehicle with the words “Bronx girl magic” stenciled across the front.

The singer and actress, 50, is preparing for her hotly-anticipated Super Bowl performance in South Beach this weekend and used the phrase to represent her roots and to motivate herself.

According to Huffpost, the Black Girl Magic movement was popularized by CaShawn Thompson back in 2013 in order to “celebrate the beauty, power and resilience of Black women.” The phrase has since morphed into a powerful movement and an annual awards extravaganza.

This is not the first time that the “I’m Real” singer, who is set to marry former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, has been accused of jacking someone else’s swag. Many Blacks also said she blatantly ripped off singer Ashanti as well.

But while many accuse J-Lo of cultural appropriation, other Black women came to her defense.

Check out the debate as it rages on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.