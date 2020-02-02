Patrick Mahomes becomes 3rd Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs were minutes away from losing Super Bowl LIV to the San Franciso 49ers when Patrick Mahomes led a comeback that will be remembered for years to comes. Down by a score of 20-13 with less than eight minutes in the game, Mahomes threw a touchdown to Damien Williams.

The Chiefs would score once again to win the Super Bowl by a score of 31-20. With the victory, Mahomes became just the third Black quarterback in NFL history to win the big game.

Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins became the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 1987. And Russell Wilson won the Super Bowl in 2013.

“For me, being a black quarterback – having a black dad and a white mom – it just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” Mahomes said during a press conference on the week of the Super Bowl. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or a basketball player, follow your dreams. Whatever your dreams are, put the work ethic in, and you can be there at the end of the day.”

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest MVP in the history of the Super Bowl.