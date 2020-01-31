Shakira has promised to celebrate ‘life and diversity’ during the Super Bowl

Shakira has promised to celebrate life with the Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and Jennifer Lopez will be taking the stage during the flagship NFL game on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and the pair plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant — who died in a helicopter crash last weekend — as well as embracing a range of cultures and celebrations.

Speaking during a press conference for the show, she said: “Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Bryant on Sunday. And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

The 42-year-old singer believes the performance is a “palpable example of how anything is possible” and she and Jennifer, 50, are “redefining paradigms about age, about race, about the background.”

