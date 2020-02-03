Jay-Z and Beyoncé blasted for sitting during national anthem (video)

Beyonce and Jay-Z. (Image source: Instagram/@beyonce)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly sat during the national anthem at the Super Bowl and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

According to Fox News and MSN.com, the power couple was photographed sitting with daughter Blue Ivy while singer Demi Lovato’s belted out her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Many others were reportedly seated during the national anthem, but certain folks believe that Jay and Bey were trying to make a political statement.

Jay-Z, as most know, teamed up with the NFL to run the Super Bowl halftime show and take charge of the league’s social justice programs.

Kaepernick, who first sat for the national anthem before choosing to kneel, shared a screenshot posted by another user who accused Jay-Z of being hypocritical for sitting, according to Fox News.

While the critics were numerous, there were some who defended Queen Bey and Hov, who believe the detractors are just out to attack the couple’s reputation.

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





