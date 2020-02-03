Jay-Z and Beyoncé blasted for sitting during national anthem (video)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly sat during the national anthem at the Super Bowl and Twitter has a lot to say about it.

According to Fox News and MSN.com, the power couple was photographed sitting with daughter Blue Ivy while singer Demi Lovato’s belted out her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Many others were reportedly seated during the national anthem, but certain folks believe that Jay and Bey were trying to make a political statement.

Jay-Z, as most know, teamed up with the NFL to run the Super Bowl halftime show and take charge of the league’s social justice programs.

Kaepernick, who first sat for the national anthem before choosing to kneel, shared a screenshot posted by another user who accused Jay-Z of being hypocritical for sitting, according to Fox News.

While the critics were numerous, there were some who defended Queen Bey and Hov, who believe the detractors are just out to attack the couple’s reputation.

Wow…they’re acting like our Anthem means NOTHING. Beyonce and Jay-Z are a DISGRACE!pic.twitter.com/kLtstX5QVM — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 3, 2020

Jay-Z said that Colin Kaepernick should move beyond kneeling but Jay-Z did not stand up for the National Anthem, talk about cognitive dissonance. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) February 3, 2020

People are more upset at Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting during the national anthem than at Trump bribing another country to win another election. pic.twitter.com/X5DIJqqQ1t — Johnnie the Aquarius (@jnewsworthy) February 3, 2020

Me blocking all the white supremacists calling Beyoncé and Jay-Z trash for sitting during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/UAMNmmXln1 — Matt (@matthix) February 3, 2020

Two of the most oppressed people in America (yes sarcasm) Beyonce net worth $400 million

JayZ net worth $1 billion Where else on the planet could they have become this successful?: Beyonce and Jay-Z SIT DOWN for #SuperBowl national anthem https://t.co/na4dht2won — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن (@SandraSentinel) February 3, 2020