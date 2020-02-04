Erica Mena and Safaree welcome their 1st baby

Congratulations are in order for Erica Mena and Safaree as they welcome a beautiful baby girl.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” couple made the public announcement on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, as new dad Safaree shared a sweet photo of his newborn holding his finger.

He said, “These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here #safaree.”

Comments flooded his timeline, as friends and fans of the couple shared their happy wishes.

Lil Scrappy offered, “Congrats bro.”

Rocko said, “CONGRATS MY GUY.”

One fan shared, “Soooooo happy for you nothing but abundant blessings for you and your family no question you’re going to be an awesome father.”

Mena happily boasted on Instagram sharing an adorable image of Safaree looking down as he held his daughter in his arms.

She captioned the photo: “Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter. I thank God. I prayed for this life.”

The couple, who was happily married in an extravagant wedding back in October has yet to reveal their baby’s name.,