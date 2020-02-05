Meek Mill says Nicki Minaj knew her brother raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj took jabs at each other on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The two former lovers aired their emotions via Twitter and Instagram.

Their feud allegedly began after she claimed that he had been tweeting about her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“N—a been tweeting about my man for a year now,” Minaj tweeted in reference to Mill. “Talking about he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n—a move on. I know ya b—- embarrassed. Sh—ed yourself in that store when you got pressed.”

Mill responded by tweeting that Minaj knew that her brother molested his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women,” Mill tweeted. “Talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer. Ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know. You want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”

Mill continued: “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person. You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was recently convicted of the heinous crime.

On Jan. 27, Maraj was sentenced for sexually abusing his 11-year-old stepdaughter. He will spend the next 25 years of his life behind bars.

Minaj responded by claiming that Mill beat her and his sister.

“You beat your own sister and taped it,” Minaj tweeted. “Spit on her and taped it. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d— made you feel tough again. Move on.”

She then responded to her brother’s rape conviction, tweeting: “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so people can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. You was around. You know. See you soon.”

Mill ended the spat by tweeting that he never hit a woman and will not speak about his issues with Minaj with the media.