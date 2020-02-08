Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness



RedCarpet-05674

The "mother" of Black Hollywood, Jennifer Lewis (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05686

The "mother" of Black Hollywood, Jennifer Lewis (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05702

Costume designer; Creative Director and Author of Effortless Style, June Ambrose (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05709

Numa Perrier (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05733

Model and actress Katie Rost, Real Housewives of Potomac (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05754

Actress Novi Brown, Sistas (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05760

Comedian and actress Quinta Brunson (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05772

Actress Bresha Webb (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05776

Actress Bresha Webb (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05785

Akilah Hughes, Co-host, What a Day (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05791

Actress Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05805

Actress Arica Himmel, Mixed-ish (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05827

Actress Tika Sumpter, Mixed-ish (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05841

Actress Aja Naomi King, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05861

Actress Sidra Smith, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05873

Actress Vanessa Williams, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05896

Actress Issa Rae (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05917

Actress Issa Rae (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05922

Actress Issa Rae (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05924

TV host, comedian and writer Robin Thede (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05936

Actress Aisha Hinds (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05944

Actress Aisha Hinds (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05950

Essence's Moana Luu (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05958

Essence's Michelle Ebanks (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05964

The Real Talk Show Host, Loni Love (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05976

Actress Garcelle Beauvais (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05980

Actress Garcelle Beauvais, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05989

Tony Award winning actor Billy Porter and Jennifer Lewis (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-05998

Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06010

DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award-winning music video director. Honoree Melina Matsoukas (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06021

DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award-winning music video director. Honoree Melina Matsoukas (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06036

Actor Damson Idris, Snowfall (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06043

Actress Angela Lewis, Snowfall (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06070

Honoree, Angelica Ross (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06081

Actor Dondre Whitfield (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06086

Actress Loretta Divine (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06098

Brittany Howard, lead vocalist/guitarist for the chart-topping Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06106

Actress Marsai Martin, Black-ish, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06109

Actress Marsai Martin, Black-ish, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06126

Luncheon host, Eve - cohost of The Talk Political consultant and TV personality, Angela Rye (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06130

Luncheon host, Eve - cohost of The Talk Political consultant and TV personality, Angela Rye (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06179

Emmy Award-winning actress, Comedian, director and producer. Honoree of the Ford Vanguard Award, Niecy Nash



RedCarpet-06189

Boris Kodjoe and his beautiful daughter (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06204

Honoree, Mj Rodriquez, Cast of Pose (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06207

Actor Amin Joseph, Snowfall (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06216

Essence's Michelle Ebanks, Dee Guerrero (Ford), Raj Register (Ford) and Moana Luu of Essence, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06223

Honoree, Janet Mock, Cast of Pose (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06235

Beyonce's Make-up Artist Sir John, model Nyma Tang, model Nyakim Gatwech, and entrepreneur Jackie Aina (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06242

Eva Sterling, Real Housewives of Atlanta (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06249

Actress Danielle Brooks (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06258

Actors and husband and wife duo Cory and Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06292

Singer Janelle Monae (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06295

Singer Janelle Monae (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06302

Honoree, Hailie Sahar, Cast of Pose (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06308

Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06326

Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06351

Actress Simone Missick, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06371

Actress and Activist. Honoree, Lashana Lynch, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06374

Actress and Activist. Honoree, Lashana Lynch, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06387

Actresses Lexi Underwood and Kerry Washington (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06394

Actress Kerry Washington, Political consultant and TV personality, Angela Rye (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06420

Actress Yvonne Orji (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06444

Actress, Nature Naughton, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06448

Political commentator and TV personality, Angela Rye (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06451

Political commentator and TV personality, Angela Rye (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06452

Author, Luuvie Ajayi (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06463

Actress Nafessa Williams, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06472

Actress Gina Torres (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)



RedCarpet-06514

Actress, singer and business woman Kandi Buress (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

Rolling Out
Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness
RedCarpet-06527

Actress, singer and business woman Kandi Buress (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

Rolling Out
Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness
RedCarpet-06549

Actress Ryan Destiny (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

Rolling Out
Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness
RedCarpet-06555

Nicole Friday (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

Rolling Out
Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness
RedCarpet-05780

Director, writer and producer Euzhan Palcy (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

Rolling Out
Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness
RedCarpet-06400

Actress Dewanda Wise, (Photo Credit: Nigel Degraff for Ford Motor)

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, ESSENCE presented its 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony, celebrating Hollywood’s most renowned and accomplished women at the forefront of the industry. The theme for the brand’s 50th anniversary was the celebration of women owning, expanding and transforming the art of storytelling. The prestigious event was hosted by actress and TV personality Eve, and was held at the luxurious Beverly Wilshire hotel. Honorees for this year’s event included:

  • Niecy Nash | EMMY Award-winning actress, comedian, director and producer; Ford Vanguard Award Recipient
  • Melina Matsoukas | DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award-winning music video director
  • Lashana Lynch | Actress, activist
  • Cast and co-executive producer/director/writer of Pose/ Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar

The who’s who of African American women in Hollywood were all in attendance, and they each brought life to the red carpet with their own personal, colorful flair. Bright, bold and beautiful was the fashion trend for this year’s event and everyone rocked their own style with confidence. Colors were worn with a vengeance, from bright yellows, to ripe oranges, hot pinks and several shades of green. The red carpet dripped with haute couture, radiant glamour, and lots of sophisticated sex appeal.

Check out the photo gallery to see who rocked it or not. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Porsha Monique
Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique





