Black Women in Hollywood walk a red carpet of glamour, color and sexiness

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, ESSENCE presented its 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony, celebrating Hollywood’s most renowned and accomplished women at the forefront of the industry. The theme for the brand’s 50th anniversary was the celebration of women owning, expanding and transforming the art of storytelling. The prestigious event was hosted by actress and TV personality Eve, and was held at the luxurious Beverly Wilshire hotel. Honorees for this year’s event included:

Niecy Nash | EMMY Award-winning actress, comedian, director and producer; Ford Vanguard Award Recipient

Melina Matsoukas | DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award-winning music video director

Lashana Lynch | Actress, activist

Cast and co-executive producer/director/writer of Pose/ Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar

The who’s who of African American women in Hollywood were all in attendance, and they each brought life to the red carpet with their own personal, colorful flair. Bright, bold and beautiful was the fashion trend for this year’s event and everyone rocked their own style with confidence. Colors were worn with a vengeance, from bright yellows, to ripe oranges, hot pinks and several shades of green. The red carpet dripped with haute couture, radiant glamour, and lots of sophisticated sex appeal.

Check out the photo gallery to see who rocked it or not. Let us know what you think in the comments section.