Man allegedly paralyzed girl, 13, because she refused to have sex with him

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a teenage girl who refused to have sex with him. The incident occurred in Gary, Indiana, on Jan. 25, 2020, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Shamar Walker faced charges in a Lake County, Indiana, courtroom, which included attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Walker, 18, previously had sex with the 13-year-old girl, who was a friend of his younger sister. On the day of the shooting, the 13-year-old girl went to visit Walker’s sister. However, Walker pressured her to have sex. The victim refused to have sex with Walker and decided to leave the apartment.

Walker followed the victim and yelled at her as she walked home. The victim reportedly called Walker a “little boy” and told him to leave her alone.

Walker allegedly shot the victim in her back, and as she collapsed she hit her head on the ground.

The doctors at the University of Chicago told the girl’s mother that she was paralyzed from her chest down and may not walk again.

As of Feb. 7, Walker’s bail was set at $150,000.