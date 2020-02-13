Wendy Williams says gay men should stop wearing skirts and heels

Wendy Williams believes that gay men should have a dress code. During “The Wendy Williams” on Feb. 13, Williams was speaking about Galentine’s Day before making the statement.

Galentine’s Day is usually viewed as a celebration between female friends on the day before Valentine’s Day. Williams warned gay men against participating in Galentine’s Day because she believes it should be a women’s only affair.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this,” Williams told members of her audience. “You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

Williams continued by bringing biology into the discussion.

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams expressed. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

Williams also took aim at men who dress as women.

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she said. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves. Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

Williams caught backlash on social media for her statements. She has yet to respond, but her show is scheduled to air on Feb. 14.

When kitchen table talk make its way to work it’s totally different, but we appreciated your honesty, and now we know, just wish you’d been honest from the jump, it’s been real enjoyed your lil show until now #ByeGirl #WendyWilliams — Silky (@SilkyIsVeryBusy) February 13, 2020

So you are offended that a gay men wear heels and skirts?! But it’s ok for a women to wear suit and tie?! I kinda lost respect for @wendyshow there’s nothing wrong with gay men wearing 👠 Any gender or sexual orientation can wear whatever they want 🏳️‍🌈 #wendywilliams #homophobic pic.twitter.com/CKZT5Hd2N2 — shadezay (@shadezay1) February 13, 2020