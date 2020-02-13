Wendy Williams says gay men should stop wearing skirts and heels

Wendy Williams (Photo Credit: Bang News)

Wendy Williams believes that gay men should have a dress code. During “The Wendy Williams” on Feb. 13, Williams was speaking about Galentine’s Day before making the statement.

Galentine’s Day is usually viewed as a celebration between female friends on the day before Valentine’s Day. Williams warned gay men against participating in Galentine’s Day because she believes it should be a women’s only affair.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this,” Williams told members of her audience. “You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

Williams continued by bringing biology into the discussion.

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams expressed. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

Williams also took aim at men who dress as women.

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she said. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves. Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

Williams caught backlash on social media for her statements. She has yet to respond, but her show is scheduled to air on Feb. 14.

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.