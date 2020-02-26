Boosie says his mother took him to task for criticizing Dwyane Wade’s parenting

Boosie recently responded to the backlash he received over his comments aimed at Dwyane Wade.

Last week, Boosie, a Baton Rouge-raised rapper, decided to call out the ex-NBA star for allowing his child to identify as transgender.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Boosie took issue with Wade’s handling of his child Zaya Wade.

“That is a male, a 12-year-old,” Lil Boosie said. “At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— be gone. How he gon’, like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Baller Alert TV posted an interview with Boosie, who shared why he decided to speak out publicly about Wade’s decision.

“That’s just how I felt,” Boosie said. “People gotta understand — that’s just how I feel. This is how I feel.”

Boosie said that his mother called him about the comments.

”Even my mama — my mama got on my a– yesterday,” he said “My mama called me early in the morning and got on my a–, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they family! You stay out people’s business.’ ”

Boosie continued by saying he’s often opinionated.

“Everybody got their own opinions in life,” he said. “Everybody feels a certain type of way about certain things, and I just sometimes be the one to talk about it. When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”