Lizzo back in the booth with a new sound and perhaps another album? (video)

Lizzo is back in the studio working on new music.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s feet have barely touched the ground since she released her acclaimed album, Cuz I Love You, last year, but now she is back home. She headed straight back into the recording booth and is giving fans a little taste test of what she’s been up to.

Alongside a clip of the 31-year-old singer-and-flutist belting out the word “bow” repeatedly while curling her words, Lizzo wrote:

“GUESS WHO BACK FROM THE BIG CITY????? Y’all know what this means? It’s time for new bops BOW BITCH BOW! What should I call this song? (sic)”

In the clip, which she made on TikTok, the “Juice” singer said: “And now, the most important vocal that will ever go on the 12-bar-blues.”

The video has already gotten the seal of approval of several other big names in music, including rapper Lil Nas X, who hailed the new tune “a classic” just from the vocal in the comments.

The studio update comes after Lizzo explicitly referred to her music as “fried ostrich p—y” in a Rolling Stone interview.

Click continue to read more.