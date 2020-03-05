‘Emperor’ examines legendary slave-turned-revolutionary Shields Green

Emperor examines legendary slave-turned-revolutionary Shields “Emperor” Green.

Set in the 1800s, Dayo Okeniyi (The Hunger Games and Terminator Genisys) stars as Emperor the descendent of an African king. Seeking asylum for his family, Emperor escapes the horrors of slavery. After his escape, Emperor joins the group responsible for the raid on Harper’s Ferry. A key moment in the abolition movement that ultimately leads to the Civil War.

The cast also includes Naturi Naughton (“Power”), Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), and Mykelti Williamson (Fences).

Emperor opens in theaters March 27.