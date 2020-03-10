Apple shares instructions for cleaning devices amid coronavirus

For a long time, the tech giant Apple has advised its customers against using wipes to clean devices, but now the company has altered its recommendations amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple says users can clean their iPhones with disinfectant wipes.

The smartphone manufacturer now says: “Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces.

“Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.”

Previously, the company told users not to use “cleaning products” on their iPhones over concern the alcohol in disinfectant wipes could damage the oil- and water-repellent coatings.

Apple still urges customers to avoid aerosol sprays, bleach or anything abrasive.

Although the firm didn’t directly mention the coronavirus, the updated information on its support site comes as the disease continues to spread around the world.

Meanwhile, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is allowing his employees to work from home this week as he described the outbreak as an “unprecedented event” and “challenging moment.”

According to Bloomberg, Cook told staff in a memo: “Please feel free to work remotely if your job allows.”

The policy — which is currently in place from March 9 to 13 — impacts “areas with the greatest density of infections.”

It’s also said that hourly employees working at affected offices will “continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.”