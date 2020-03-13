DaBaby sued by woman who alleges he slapped her in Tampa nightclub

A young woman who alleges she was brutally slapped by rapper DaBaby has now filed a lawsuit against the rapper in a Tampa, Florida, court.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Tyronesha Laws indicated that DaBaby, 28, born in Cleveland as Jonathan Kirkland, mistook her for another woman who hit him with her cellphone before he violently retaliated. Laws is suing for “battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other damages,” the entertainment publication reports.

Laws said she was at a Tampa nightclub to enjoy DaBaby’s concert when he “suddenly and without any warning” smacked her face with such brutal force that it left a bruise.

DaBaby’s attorney counters that Laws is not the woman the rapper struck and that she is looking for a big financial payday by suing him.

According to her attorneys, Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, Laws says DaBaby did not show any remorse for the jarring slap and, in fact, joked about it later in a skit with comedian Michael Blackson.

Laws’ attorneys called the incident “outrageous and shocking,” and added that “our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America,” TMZ reports.