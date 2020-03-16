Simone Biles blasts USA Gymnastics for wishing her ‘happy birthday’

Living legend Simone Biles, the most decorated athlete in U.S. gymnastics history, shaded the USA Gymnastics after the organization wished her a happy birthday.

In light of her many jaw-dropping accomplishments, folks are amazed that Biles just turned 23 on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

USA Gymnastics included a video of one of Biles’ spectacular performances when they celebrated the record-breaking Olympic champion:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/Z8eW4fsC4s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 14, 2020

First of all, the USA Gymnastics organization fumbled the “happy birthday” message, according to Fox News, as they sent the congratulatory post to the wrong user rather than Biles’ verified Twitter account.

Nevertheless, Biles soon got wind of what USA Gymnastics wrote and slammed the organization with this tweet:

how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

Biles is still angry at how USA Gymnastics allegedly acted before, during and after the federal investigation of Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Olympics doctor.

Nassar is currently serving almost 300 years in prison after abusing more than 300 female athletes at MSU and the Olympic teams, NPR reports. USA Gymnastics offered a $215 million settlement for the hundreds of Nassar victims after they sued the organization, Reuters stated.

Biles wants the USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to have an outside body conduct an independent investigation into the scandal. Biles steadfastly believes that leaders within USA Gymnastics knew about the longtime abuse and either covered it up or failed to report Nassar years before he was eventually caught by the feds.