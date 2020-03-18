Cardi B using ‘coin’ from unexpected hit song to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Cardi B will donate to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has found herself unintentionally creeping up through the charts this week after DJ iMarkkeyz turned her expletive-filled tirade, in which she fumed about the seriousness of the virus on her Instagram account, into a rap song.

And the 27-year-old rapper is planning to put the success of the new song to good use by donating the “coin” she receives to people in financial hardship as a result of the virus that has swept around the globe, infecting over 200,000 people and killing over 3000.

Via her Instagram account, Cardi uploaded a screenshot of the song in 96th place on the hip-hop/rap charts and wrote: “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins (sic)”

One fan asked on Twitter: Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?”

To which iMarkkeyz wrote back: “That was my goal.”

And Cardi added: “Yes! That’s what we going to do! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate! (sic)”

