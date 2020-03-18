Zoe Kravitz responds to accusations that she lightens her skin

Zoe Kravitz has addressed rumors she lightens her skin.

The “Big Little Lies” actress has responded to critics on Instagram who accused her of using products to lighten her skin, insisting that her lighter complexion is merely a result of having to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, meaning she isn’t seeing as much sun as usual.

When one commenter on Instagram wrote: “Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don’t tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color (sic)”

She responded: “jesus. no girl. this is what happens to some of us mixed kids when we can’t go outside lol. (sic)”

And other fans have already praised the 31-year-old actress for boldly speaking her mind and defending herself.

One wrote: “ahahaha the struggle is so real for us mixed kids (sic)”

While another added: “that’s a fact. I start looking like a vampire after a couple days without sun. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Kravitz previously spoke about her simple look, saying she would much rather embrace her natural hair after experimenting with a number of different styles over the years.

