California’s governor orders all 40 million residents to stay home

The most populous state in America has shut down. On March. 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all 40 million residents in the state to stay home, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom announced that he was implementing a statewide order during a press conference.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have. This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth.”

The order took effect on Thursday night which prohibited gatherings outside. Also, businesses that needed employees to physically report to work were ordered to shut down.

Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open.

At press time, 1001 California residents have been infected and 19 people have died.