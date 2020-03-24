DJ Khaled details how he’s spending his time in quarantine

DJ Khaled shared how he’s spending his time in isolation.

The “Wild Thoughts” rapper has admitted he hasn’t been to the gym for a while and is determined to put exercise back into his routine now that he’s spending most of his time at home eating and watching TV due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On his Instagram account, he said: “Back at it, back at it!

“I guess while we’re all at our houses and cribs, we’re all going to be eating a lot. It is what it is, we’re all going to be eating a lot. We need to be honest with ourselves, watching a lot of TV.

“We’re going to have to put a workout into our routine as well so every morning I’m going to get it in. Let’s go.

“Also you’ll notice, no haircut alert. It is what it is. At least look at the bright side, when we do get haircuts, it’s going to be legendary. Let’s go.”

The 44-year-old artist became a Weight Watchers ambassador in 2018 and, as a result, lost 26 pounds due to the manageable points system.

