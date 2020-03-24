Kevin Hart and wife Eniko share exciting news

Kevin Hart has had more than his share of ups and downs over the last year. But right about now he’s a very happy man as The Ride Along star and his wife Eniko are expecting their second child together and they “couldn’t be more grateful” to be adding another little one to their brood.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Eniko uploaded a photograph of her baby bump draped in a sheer black figure-hugging dress and wrote: “baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing (sic)”

The new addition will bring their family to a total of six as they already have two-year-old son Kenzo together, while the 40-year-old comedian also has daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Their exciting baby news comes just six months after Kevin ended up in surgery with a fractured spine after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident – and since then he’s realized that he can’t take life for “granted.”

He said recently: “Basically, what you realize is you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don’t take today for granted.

Click continue to read more.