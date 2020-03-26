Big Sean announces his new album (video)

Big Sean has announced his new album titled Detroit II.

The 32-year-old rapper marked his birthday on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, by posting a trailer to tease his new record inspired by the Michigan city.

In the clip, he said: “Detroit, to me is home. But I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know. It’s for real a mentality.”

While on Twitter he announced that the record is a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape Detroit.

He wrote: “Detroit the mixtape deserves a sequel … feels right.”

The hip-hop star also shared a picture of himself surrounded by flowers, balloons and his birthday cake on Instagram, and added: “Quarantine birthday’s lookin like [palms up together emoji]

“Health is wealth” got a whole new meaning lately. If u still here, you chosen! Gratitude #Detroit2 (sic)”

Sean previously revealed in October that he tapped Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill and others for his first solo record since 2017’s I Decided, Don Life, which will see him get real about being diagnosed with heart disease as a teenager and family and appears to be separate to his Detroit follow-up.

Malone and Rocky feature on the track “Wolves,” which Sean said is about his family being close like a pack of wolves.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “[That song is about] my family growing up.

“Everybody’s in there, my grandma, my mom, my brother — it’s like they were a pack of wolves and they were the sweetest and strongest. It’s one of my favorites on the album.”

Rocky is also features on another song with Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO.

He said: “Rocky had a verse on [“Wolves” originally], but he ended up doing the verse to another song that he and I felt fit a little better with the album.

“That’s another song I got with MadeinTYO. But I just kept it dialed-in throughout.”

The track “Lucky Me” sees the “Bounce Back” star open up about his battle with heart disease and how his mother’s holistic medicine helped mend him.

