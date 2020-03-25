Meek Mill reveals he lost 15 pounds after getting sick December

Meek Mill is convinced he caught coronavirus during the Christmas season.

The 32-year-old rapper has revealed he was “extremely sick” with “flu-like symptoms” around the festive period and, although he never got an in-depth diagnosis from doctors, he thinks he may have been battling the deadly virus.

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he said: “I was extremely sick in December around Christmas time with flu-like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. (sic)”

A number of celebrities have caught the illness since it began to spread outside of Wuhan, China at the beginning of the year and a few older stars have sadly died as a result of complications from the virus.