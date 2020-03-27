Kevin Hart reveals his true hair color

Kevin Hart has a confession to make.

The Central Intelligence star has revealed that he “frequently dyes” his hair. In fact, the comedian and actor confessed that he has “always had grey hair” but has stopped dyeing it since he is currently not working.

Alongside some crying with laughter emojis, he shared: “P.S I have always had a s— load of grey hair … I was just a frequent dyer … I’m not working right now so I said F— IT (sic)”

Meanwhile, Hart previously described himself as “forever a work in progress” after a rollercoaster year.

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor reflected on the past 12 months, writing on Instagram recently: “Words can’t explain my emotion right now … 2019 has been a hell of a year for me. I appreciate the Ups & the downs… to be honest I appreciate the downs so f—ing much because they help build character. My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been…. I am forever a work in progress… I’m always looking for ways to improve or better myself… the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn…. I am all of the above …

“I am also thankful…. I’m thankful for my family, friends, co-workers, fans … Without you guys none of this would be possible. Thank you all so much. Mom I hope I am making you proud … Dad I love you … 40 G’s you’re the best big brother on the planet … Niko you’re my everything … Kids I do it all for you. … PCB you are my ride or dies … God you are my EVERYTHING!!!!! (sic)”

In 2019, he had a car accident, which saw him sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.