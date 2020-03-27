Nissan’s LEAF offers environmentally friendly and affordable advantages

If you’ve never driven an electric car, you will be pleasantly surprised at the advantages EVs offer in addition to saving fuel consumption.

When Nissan launched the first-generation LEAF in 2010, the automaker pledged to become a global leader in producing and promoting vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. According to Nissan, LEAF has led the way in making the excitement and convenience of electric driving accessible to non-luxury buyers.

Nissan continues to boldly push limits with its all-electric vehicle. LEAF PLUS joined the lineup with an EPA range of up to 226 miles, while the standard Nissan LEAF has a range of up to 149 miles. For 2020, there are now five models available with LEAF: the S and SV (40 kWh battery charge), along with the S PLUS, SV PLUS, and top-of-the-lineup SL PLUS (all have 62 kWh battery charge).

In addition to a longer life battery, the 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS is noticeably more powerful with agile performance. The acceleration of the LEAF is quick. The 62 kWh LEAF PLUS powertrain also allows for faster acceleration when driving at high speeds. Because the electric engine generates instant torque, this gives electric vehicles quick starts.

Based on where you live, a Nissan LEAF can economically impact you in a positive way. From lowered emissions to fewer regular maintenance visits to tax rebates for driving an electric vehicle, it is worth taking a look at the new 2020 Nissan LEAF SL Plus. Prices start around $43,900, or not much more, as test-driven with options, at $45,745.