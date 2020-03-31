What Lizzo is doing to support hospital workers

Lizzo has stepped up to help frontline workers during this difficult time.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner had lunch delivered to the ERs at the University of Washington and University of Minnesota medical centers on Monday, March 30, 2020, and the “Truth Hurts” singer is planning on sending more packages to other hospitals.

A representative for the “Juice” hitmaker told The Seattle Times: “She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock.

“She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.”

The kind gesture comes after the singer and flautist urged people to “let love spread” during the crisis.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker reminded her fans about how vital it is to adhere to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of the respiratory disease, but doesn’t want the measures to “tear us apart.” She stressed the importance of staying in touch with loved ones in the absence of being able to meet up in person.

Lizzo said: “You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

“Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can’t let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that’s what I’ve been practicing every single day.”

Lizzo recently had to defend herself for wearing a face mask.

