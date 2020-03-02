Singer Lyfe Jennings berates Eva Marcille for changing her daughter’s last name

Singer Lyfe Jennings knows what it’s like to have his former lover try to shut him out of their child’s life. So he took great umbrage when Eva Marcille changed the last name of her daughter, Marley Rae, to match the surname of her husband, Atlanta attorney Michael Sterling.

Jennings, 41, sounded off after he caught one of the recent episodes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and witnessed Marcille undergoing the legal process of changing Marley Rae’s last name from her ex-boyfriend and biological father, Kevin McCall, to Sterling.

Jennings said he seethed as he watched the matter unfold.

“I think this is so wack. Changing ya daughter’s last name from her father’s to someone else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her,” he said, according to The Shade Room’s Instagram page. “The daughter don’t have anything to do with their beef. And what kind of man allows this????? S— pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva. S— personal to me. I’ve been there.”

Below, Marcille explained to Wendy Williams why she changed her 6-year-old daughter’s last name:

Jennings’ sentiments were concurred by rapper and reality star Lil Scrappy who responded in the IG comments section. “Yeah that’s wack af if the dad wants to b in her life I understand moving on but changing ya kid name is like writing her history over and her not knowing where she comes from , she’s black and needs to get it together.”

One male Instagram user, however, sided with Marcille: “It got changed to the name putting in the most work 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Another IG user who is a female added: “Why is it that black men never check other toxic black men but be hella quick To check a black woman?”