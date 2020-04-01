Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle on 1-year anniversary of his passing

Lauren London continues to honor and mourn her king, the legendary Nipsey Hussle, on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

London’s commemoration came late on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, exactly one year after Hussle, 33, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died in the parking lot in front of The Marathon Clothing store he owned with his brother at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

“The Game” and “Games People Play” actress, 35, penned an emotional tribute to Hussle that told her 13 million Instagram fans that the pain of his absence has not subsided in the 365 days since he passed away.

“Time is deceptive, it’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “God knows I would give anything to see you again, I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this.

“Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you.

“Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

London attended the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles. to accept Hussle’s award for Best Rap Performance.

Check out her love letter to Hussle below: