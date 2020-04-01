Taraji P. Henson suspects uncle’s death linked to coronavirus ‘complications’

Taraji P. Henson has “paused” her wedding plans after losing an uncle to suspected coronavirus “complications.”

The Coffee and Kareem star has been busy planning her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Kelvin Hayden, but she admitted the ongoing global pandemic has meant the couple is taking a step back to reevaluate and figure out what comes next.

Speaking to “Access Hollywood,” she said: “I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now. We’ve all been changed after this. There’s so much to consider — my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother he’s now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there.

“I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It’s a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!”

The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during the interview and revealed she has lost five pounds despite indulging during self-isolation.

