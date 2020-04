7-year-old Gabby Goodwin could never keep up with her hair bows. One day she asked her mother, Rozalynn Goodwin, if they could make their own bows. From that query, mother and daughter created Confidence — a natural hair care brand for children. Together, they solved the problem of loose, poor quality hair barrettes by inventing GaBBy Bows.

Tigner Tigner is Media personality, Inspirational & Motivational writer based in Atlanta, Georgia