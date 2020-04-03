Lisa Dozier is helping families mourn remotely during coronavirus pandemic

Lisa Dozier is the owner and director of Lisa S. Dozier Funeral Service in Brooklyn and has been a resource for grieving families for more than two decades.

Her job became even more challenging with the new national guidelines and city mandates associated with the COVID-19 virus. Under the new mandates, funerals are limited to no more than 10 people, not allowing families to have a traditional service. However, Dozier is bridging the gap during this difficult time, offering livestream services at the funeral home and churches as well. This alternative allows many extended family and friends to attend remotely and memorialize their loved ones the right way.

Dozier says people are happy with the new option.

“The alternative for a livestreamed funeral allows extended family members to join the service and their families remotely,” she said. “People have been very receptive. It’s not like I have created this law. It’s all over the news and has been a law made by the government because people are seeing everything themselves on the news every day. They’re understanding and receptive. By all means, please know they are happy about the alternative but not happy they have to do it under these circumstances.”

The streaming funeral service allows participants to do more than watch the service of a loved one. A minister can be present to give words of encouragement, and it includes a one-hour viewing period where family members can leave comments.

Dozier said as she and her staff try to provide each family with a personalized funeral service, they too face great risk.

“Personally, my staff and I are exposed to individuals who have died due to COVID-19. My business has increased greatly during this pandemic with 90% of our funerals being COVID-19 related deaths. We are at great risk every day, so we have simply been focusing on protecting ourselves daily,” she said. “It has affected my business and the entire funeral industry tremendously because family members can’t properly grieve and are being robbed of the right to grieve.”

Dozier said she has one hope when the pandemic finally ends.

“I hope we all continue to live a clean and healthy lifestyle. I hope the world begins to view life differently and not take things for granted,” she added. “My staff and I share the same passion and practice, the same universal preparation, which is knowing God got us.”

To learn more about the Lisa S. Dozier Funeral Home Inc. visit www.lisadozierfuneralservice.com