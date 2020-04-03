Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham are reunited

Oprah Winfrey has reunited with Stedman Graham.

The 66-year-old media mogul’s partner had been staying in their guesthouse for two weeks since returning from a work trip as a precautionary measure because she is still not fully recovered from pneumonia and didn’t want to risk catching coronavirus, but now that the incubation period for the virus is over, her long-term companion has been welcomed back into their home.

In a video posted on the O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram account, Graham was greeted by Winfrey with a hug while two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls sang for them.

Winfrey joked: “I bet you appreciate us more now.”

Graham replied: “I appreciated you before, honey.”

The post was captioned: “After 14 days of quarantining separately, @oprah & @stedmangraham have finally reunited–with a welcome song from former OWLAG students @thando_d and Sade! We wonder what Lady O made for dinner for her man’s return. Remember to keep staying safer at home y’all! (sic)”

Winfrey revealed last month that she and her partner were living separately as a precautionary measure.

She said on Instagram: “Stedman is at the guest house. You all know I had pneumonia late last year and you can still hear the raspiness in my throat sometimes.

“And I just got off antibiotics last week and so Stedman was late to the party. Stedman didn’t arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and he’s been on planes.”

Winfrey had insisted it was important to take action before Graham returned home from his trip.

