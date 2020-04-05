Chico DeBarge’s son Dontae allegedly murdered in Los Angeles

Singer Chico DeBarge’s son is believed to have died after he was allegedly stabbed to death in Los Angeles on late Thursday evening, Eurweb and Mediatakeout report.

According to Eurweb.com, Dontae Anderson-Debarge, 35, succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed repeatedly in the 1500 block of Burbank Boulevard in the Van Nuys section of L.A. When the police arrived on the scene Anderson-DeBarge was found bleeding on the street.

Anderson-DeBarge was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects have been identified and no other information is available at this time.

The LAPD confirmed has stated that a 35-year-old man is deceased, though the department has yet to confirm the name. Eurweb has posted the following statement from LAPD.

“Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.”

The LAPD confirmed the same information to rolling out but added that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to release the name of the deceased in question. Calls to the county coroner were not returned on April 5, 2020.

However, several of Anderson-DeBarge’s relatives posted tributes to the son of Chico DeBarge. The father, Chico, is best known as a family member of the famous ’80s group, DeBarge, and who later scored his own hits such as “Talk to Me” and “Give You What You Want.”

Here are a few relatives speaking about Anderson-DeBarge on Facebook:

My Cousin Dontae Anderson-DeBarge I love you and will always hold you in my heart.You will be missed! RIH 💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞 Xoxo thank you for all the good times we shared!! Posted by Damea Jordan on Friday, April 3, 2020