Chevy’s 2020 Bolt Premier is a great electric vehicle for the masses

Electric vehicles are slowly making an impact in today’s automotive market.

According to ChargePoint Inc., one of the nation’s largest electric vehicle charging station companies, electric vehicles are increasing in popularity, creating a surge in demand for new charging station infrastructure across the country. ChargePoint also reports that Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Portland, are showing the highest volume of growth in sales of electric vehicles.

With demand on the rise, many car brands are competing for their share of the market, and consumers have a wide range of options to choose from in terms of style, price and capable drive range per charge.

Take, for example, Chevy’s 2020 Bolt EV Premier. It is a great electric vehicle that’s made for the masses, especially city dwellers.

New this year, Chevy has charged up the battery in the 2020 Bolt EV, resulting in an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge. That is a 21-mile increase over previous model years. Your actual range will vary, however, based on temperature, terrain, battery age and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

The quietness of electric vehicles takes getting used to, but the Bolt has some real get-up-and-go, with plenty of acceleration power for merging onto the highway or passing other cars. Rolling out tested the acceleration of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt, and it ran from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

Overall, the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt is a great car for its size, capabilities, amenities and price. The Bolt EV is made for city dwellers, offering easy access while driving around town and on short trips. A few standard features that add value are leather-appointed seats, driver and passenger heated seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The standard vehicle price starts around $41,020. As test-driven, it comes in at $43,735.