In business, Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell choose profit over popularity

Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell may be one of the most picture-perfect couples on Instagram, but they are more than just a couple of pretty faces. When they speak, the power couple from Philadelphia has a great deal to say about building generational wealth.

Chanel and Donnell founded Jumping Jack Taxes in 2017 and their business has rapidly expanded to include 800 affiliates across the United States who have established their own tax-preparation businesses. Ironically, during the pandemic, one of the few small businesses outside the medical field that is still thriving is the tax business.

The couple was happy to explain why keeping your taxes up to date is important and how family plays a vital role in their success.

You two seem so perfectly matched in your commitment to empowering the community. How did the two of you meet?

Dana Chanel: We met at the Community College of Philadelphia before both dropping out and going our separate ways. Three years later, we reconnected when he slid into my DMs on Instagram.

Reports suggest that about 10 million people have filed for unemployment in the first quarter of 2020. How did you have the foresight to invest in a business that could withstand an economic crisis?

DC: We understood it was important to establish a business that was based on profit and not on popularity. We were able to take a business that’s been around forever and add our knowledge of technology to take it to the next level.

Prince Donnell: One of the things I love about the tax business is that it goes all year-round. People think about taxes from Jan. 1 to April 15, but the truth is people are doing taxes year-round. This is one of the only businesses that was mentioned in the Bible. One of the disciples was a tax collector. It’s one of the oldest businesses, and it’s one that will never go out of business.

