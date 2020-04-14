‘Rolling out’ Health IQ community town hall forum on COVID-19 tonight, April 14

Join us Tuesday, April 14, 2020, for rolling out’s virtual town hall forum to discuss the latest news and updates about the global COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our community.

The conversation will be moderated by CEO and rolling out publisher Munson Steed and feature three health and wellness professionals: epidemiologist Linda Goler Blount, Dr. Lakesha Legree, and fitness expert and trainer Dolvett Quince.

To watch, visit: https://www.facebook.com/rollingout/

