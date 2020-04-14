Trainer Dolvett Quince discusses diabetes and fitness in the Black community

Dolvett Quince is a New York Times bestselling author, keynote speaker, celebrity fitness trainer and personal development expert. He is best known for being a trainer on NBC’s hit show “The Biggest Loser.”

As a part of rolling out‘s HealthIQ initiative, we spoke with Quince about the importance of community and accountability to exercise and health.

How did you get your start in the wellness space?

I’ve been in the wellness space for 19 years. I started very early, and I built my career in Atlanta. It was there when I first got a job at the YMCA, working at the office. I got certified because a colleague said, “You’re good with people, you have a great physique. How about you go ahead and start training folks?”

[It was] one of the best things that has happened to me. I looked at it like how can I be most effective to help these people? I saw moms, teenagers, children and elderly people. I came up with different styles of workout and nutrition regimes that each group could follow. That led me to open up my private studio in Atlanta and then [to] opening up a second one.

What simple three-step program can people with diabetes follow to get started on their fitness journey?

First, you should consult your doctor to see what level of diabetes you have. Where’s your sugar level? Where does that live?

The second thing you should do is change the way you’re eating. How much salt do you have in your diet? How many rich foods are you eating? How many white flours are in your diet? What can you swap and change for those things I just mentioned? How often throughout the day, should you be grazing, not gorging? We’re talking quantity now.

And then lastly, exercise is the best medicine in the world.

Click continue to read more.