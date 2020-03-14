Trainer Bria Young helps women achieve body confidence and healthy lifestyles

Bria Young is a trainer and owner of Bnickfit – a fitness brand focused on women. After playing collegiate basketball and graduating, Young began training at boot camp style gyms, and eventually became an Orange Theory Fitness head coach.

During that time she grew her own training business. In 2018, she was given an ultimatum by the owner of the company to stop training on the side or else. He told her that at her age she wouldn’t be successful in running her own business.

Young stepped out on faith and quit the next day to focus on Bnickfit fulltime. Focused on training only women, she was able to quadruple her business in a year’s time.

In 2019, she ventured into the virtual training world and released a line of fitness resistance bands and equipment. Young now trains hundreds of women both in-person and all over the country online with the goal of helping them feel confident in their bodies.

Rolling out spoke with Young about her training journey and helping her clients achieve healthy lifestyles.

What have been the most significant changes from when you first started?

My body and my clientele. I have been able to transform my body tremendously. I eat clean and lift heavy. My clients work hard and don’t complain. I have created an army of amazing women.

How do you maintain healthy eating habits without making excuses?

By keeping a balance in my life. I enjoy a cheat meal weekly and take the day off from the gym if my body isn’t feeling it.

